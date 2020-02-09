University Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will present “Amor and More: A Valentine’s Cabaret” Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the Syse Back Box Theatre in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Local student vocal performers include Josée Axberg of North Branch.
This valentine’s cabaret features magnificent and melancholy melodies from Porter to present. Last year, students asked for the opportunity to create their own musical show and a class was created for that purpose with Joy Amel, of the UWRF Music Department, as guest artist as the instructor and vocal coach.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 and up) and $5 for UWRF students with ID and children under 18. There are also premium two-person tables for $35. Light refreshments will be served to patrons of the two-person tables. Tickets can be reserved in person at the Box Office, online at marketplace.uwrf.edu or by calling 715-425-3114. The Box Office is near Gallery 101 in Kleinpell Fine Arts and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is also open one hour prior to each performance.
For more information, call the Box Office at 715-425-3114.
