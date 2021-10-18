During the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Susi McCune of Isanti played several roles in the Creative Activities building.
Before the opening of the Fair, she was the Open Class Crochet Judge, evaluating over 300 projects. McCune has been the Crochet Judge since 1998.
Since 1975, she has been a judge at many county fairs around Minnesota, both Open Class and 4H. She has also been a Needle Arts Judge at the State Fair 4H building. McCune truly enjoys her judging experiences and is excited to see - and learn from - new entries each year.
For the first time, McCune was a demonstrator for attendees in the Creative Activities building during the State Fair. In addition to presenting two topics in the foods area - Easy Freeze Tomatoes and Marshmallow Krispie Treats in the microwave (shaped into letters and numbers) - McCune offered knitting and crochet tips at a booth on three different days. This gave her the opportunity to share shortcuts and refining techniques to those who stopped by her display.
McCune has held a Stitch & Chat class for over 40 years. Members work on projects in many needlework areas, getting assistance from McCune and others when needed.
Each year Stitch & Chat members make caps, scarves, baby afghans and more for the Isanti County Christmas Project. Last year over 200 handmade articles were donated, and items are already being collected for this December.
Classes are $3 per session and are held at the SOS Classroom in Isanti every Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. Coffee and tea are served, and new students are always welcome. Contact McCune at 763-444-4585 or susi@midco.net for more information or to register for class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.