Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Sept. 2

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.

Braham cross country at Zimmerman Invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Pine City, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Ogilvie, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. North, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls volleyball vs. Rush City, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls volleyball vs. Andover, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. Mesabi East, 7 p.m.

Rush City football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Elk River, 7 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Rush City girls volleyball at Floodwood tournament, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

North Branch girls tennis vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Metro United, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Anoka, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Milaca, 7 p.m.

Rush City volleyball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9

North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Pine City Invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at Fourth Baptist, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at North Branch, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts Cambridge-Isanti Invitational, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Woodcrest, 4 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. Deer River, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Rush City football vs. Mille Lac Area at Isle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Blaine Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

North Branch volleyball hosts Viking Volleyball Classic, 9 a.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 1 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Hibbing, 3 p.m.

 

