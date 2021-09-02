Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, Sept. 2
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.
Braham cross country at Zimmerman Invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Pine City, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Ogilvie, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. North, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls volleyball vs. Rush City, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls volleyball vs. Andover, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. Mesabi East, 7 p.m.
Rush City football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Elk River, 7 p.m.
North Branch football vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Rush City girls volleyball at Floodwood tournament, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
North Branch girls tennis vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Metro United, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Anoka, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Milaca, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Pine City Invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at Fourth Baptist, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at North Branch, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts Cambridge-Isanti Invitational, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Woodcrest, 4 p.m.
North Branch football vs. Duluth East, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. Deer River, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Rush City football vs. Mille Lac Area at Isle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Blaine Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
North Branch volleyball hosts Viking Volleyball Classic, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Hibbing, 3 p.m.
