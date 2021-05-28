Schedules are subject to change

Friday, May 28

North Branch Nighthawks at Hinckley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

North Branch Nighthawks at Mora, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Rush City softball home for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Braham and Rush City boys and girls track at Class A Section 5 meet at Milaca, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, Class 2A individual section tournament at Anoka, TBA.

North Branch girls golf at Highland National for Class A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch baseball at Class 3A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track at North Branch for Mississippi 8 Championship, 10:45 a.m.

North Branch softball, Class 3A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds vs. Rogers, 7:30 p.m.

Rum River Bandits at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Rush City softball home at Class 2A Section 7 tournament at Cohasset, TBA.

North Branch girls golf at Highland National for Class A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Pine City, 10 a.m.

Rush City baseball at Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls golf at Grand National for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.

Friday, June 4

Isanti Redbirds at Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at Anoka, TBA (if not eliminated).

Cambridge-Isanti softball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament, TBA.

North Branch baseball at Class 3A Section 7 tournament at Duluth, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls golf at Grand National for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch softball, Class 3A Section 7 tournament at Cloquet, 11 a.m.

Rum River Bandits at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Braham Snappers at Nowthen, 1 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds at North Branch Nighthawks, 3 p.m.

 

