Schedules are subject to change
Friday, May 28
North Branch Nighthawks at Hinckley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
North Branch Nighthawks at Mora, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Rush City softball home for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Braham and Rush City boys and girls track at Class A Section 5 meet at Milaca, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, Class 2A individual section tournament at Anoka, TBA.
North Branch girls golf at Highland National for Class A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch baseball at Class 3A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track at North Branch for Mississippi 8 Championship, 10:45 a.m.
North Branch softball, Class 3A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds vs. Rogers, 7:30 p.m.
Rum River Bandits at Ramsey, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Rush City softball home at Class 2A Section 7 tournament at Cohasset, TBA.
North Branch girls golf at Highland National for Class A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Pine City, 10 a.m.
Rush City baseball at Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at home sites, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls golf at Grand National for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.
Friday, June 4
Isanti Redbirds at Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Cambridge-Isanti baseball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament at Anoka, TBA (if not eliminated).
Cambridge-Isanti softball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament, TBA.
North Branch baseball at Class 3A Section 7 tournament at Duluth, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls golf at Grand National for Class 2A Section 7 tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch softball, Class 3A Section 7 tournament at Cloquet, 11 a.m.
Rum River Bandits at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Braham Snappers at Nowthen, 1 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds at North Branch Nighthawks, 3 p.m.
