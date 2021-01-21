Friday, Jan. 22
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling at North Branch, 6 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics vs. Becker, 6 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Maple Lake/Kimball, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 7 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Isle, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Anoka and Mora, 11 a.m.
North Branch dance hosts Mississippi 8 schools, 11 a.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling at Grand Rapids with Deer River, 11 a.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, 7 p.m.
Sunday. Jan. 24
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
North Branch dance at Monticello, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Little Falls, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Henry Sibley at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Pine City, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Forest Lake with Hastings, 5 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Ogilvie and Pierz at Rush City, 5 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Mounds View with South St. Paul, 5 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics at Cambridge-Isanti, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Francis at Central Green, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Becker, 5 p.m.
Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy and Saint Agnes at Braham, 5 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Princeton at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Swanville, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Isle, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 10 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Pine City with Nashwauk-Keewatin, 11 a.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Cloquet, 2 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 11:30 a.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
North Branch dance at Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Schedule is subject to change
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.