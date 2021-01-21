Friday, Jan. 22

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling at North Branch, 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. Becker, 6 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Maple Lake/Kimball, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Isle, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Anoka and Mora, 11 a.m.

North Branch dance hosts Mississippi 8 schools, 11 a.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling at Grand Rapids with Deer River, 11 a.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, 7 p.m.

Sunday. Jan. 24

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25

North Branch dance at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Little Falls, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Henry Sibley at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Pine City, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Forest Lake with Hastings, 5 p.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Ogilvie and Pierz at Rush City, 5 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Mounds View with South St. Paul, 5 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics at Cambridge-Isanti, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Francis at Central Green, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Becker, 5 p.m.

Rush City-Braham wrestling vs. Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy and Saint Agnes at Braham, 5 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Princeton at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Swanville, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Isle, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 10 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Pine City with Nashwauk-Keewatin, 11 a.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Cloquet, 2 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Rochester Area Home School, 11:30 a.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

North Branch dance at Big Lake, 5 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change

