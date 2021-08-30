Schedules are subject to change

Monday, Aug. 30

Braham cross country at Milaca Invitational, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Forest Lake, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

North Branch girls tennis at Roosevelt, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Battle at Liberty Invitational, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Annandale, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

North Branch girls volleyball at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Barnum, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.

Braham cross country at Zimmerman Invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Pine City, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Ogilvie, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. North, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls volleyball vs. Rush City, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls volleyball vs. Andover, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. Mesabi East, 7 p.m.

Rush City football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Elk River, 7 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Rush City girls volleyball at Floodwood tournament, 9 a.m.

 

