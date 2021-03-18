Thursday, March 18

North Branch wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual tournament at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, Class A Section 5, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker-Big Lake or Pine City, Class A Section 5, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Kimball, Class 2A Section 6, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Grand Rapids or Duluth North Stars, Class 2A Section 7, 7 p.m. (if win March 16).

North Branch boys hockey at Monticello, Class A Section 5, 7 p.m. (if win March 16).

Friday, March 19

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics, Class 2A Section 7 meet at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Holdingford or Royalton, Class 2A Section 6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m. (if win March 16).

Braham girls basketball vs. Swanville or East Central, Class 2A Section 6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m. (if win March 17).

Saturday, March 20

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class A Section 7 state prelims at Cass Lake-Bena, 9:30 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 state prelims at Foley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A Section 7 state prelims at Coon Rapids, noon.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Duluth East, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 1 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Melrose vs. Holdingford/Maple Lake winner, Class 2A Section 6, 1 p.m. (if win March 18).

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Class 2A Section 7 title game, 2 p.m. (if win March 16).

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Forest Lake, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Class A Section 5 semifinal game, 7 p.m. (if win March 18).

North Branch boys hockey at Class A Section 5 semifinal game, 7 p.m. (if win March 18).

North Branch and Rush City gymnastics Class A Section 7 meet at Big Lake, TBA.

Braham boys basketball vs. Upsala or Swanville/Onamia, Class A Section 5, TBA (if win March 18).

Tuesday, March 23

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Blaine or Coon Rapids, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 7 p.m. (if win March 20).

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Duluth East or Anoka, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 7 p.m. (if win March 20).

Rush City girls basketball, Class 2A Section 6 semifinal, 7p.m. (if win March 19).

Braham girls basketball, Class 2A Section 6 quarterfinal, 7p.m. (if win March 19).

Wednesday, March 24

Braham boys basketball, Class A Section 5 semifinal, 7 p.m. (if win March 20).

Rush City boys basketball, Class 2A Section 6 semifinal, 7p.m. (if win March 20).

Thursday, March 25

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A individual state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Class 4A Section 7 title game, 7 p.m. (if win March 23).

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Class 4A Section 7 title game, 7 p.m. (if win March 23).

Rush City girls basketball, Class 2A Section 6 title game, 7p.m. (if win March 23).

Braham girls basketball, Class 2A Section 6 title game, 7p.m. (if win March 23).

Cambridge-Isanti and/or North Branch boys hockey, Class A Section 5 title game, 7 p.m. (if either or both win March 18).

Friday, March 26

North Branch and Rush City gymnastics at Class A state meet at Champlin Park, 11:30 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Class 2A individual state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, 2 p.m.

Braham boys basketball, Class A Section 5 championship, 7 p.m. (if win March 24).

Rush City boys basketball, Class 2A Section 6 semifinal, 7p.m. (if win March 24).

Saturday, March 27

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Class 2A state meet at Champlin Park, 11:30 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class A individual state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, 2 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change

