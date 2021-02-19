Thursday, Feb. 18
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.
Rush City gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Watertown-Mayer with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at North Branch, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Two Harbors, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Willmar, 5 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. Holdingford and Proctor at Rush City, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls gymnastics at St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Willmar, 6:30 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey vs. St. Francis at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
North Branch wrestling at St. Croix Lutheran, 9 a.m.
North Branch dance at Becker, 10 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Crosby-Ironton with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 11 a.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Grand Rapids, 2 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Milaca, 2:30 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker, 3 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wis., 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
North Branch boys hockey vs. Pine City at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. St. Anthony Village, 5 p.m.
North Branch wrestling vs. Big Lake and Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. Grand Rapids and Spectrum at Rush City, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. South Metro, 5 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. South Metro, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Hopkins at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Isle, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, noon.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Princeton, 5 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Delano with Waconia, 5 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. Chisago Lakes and Greenway at Braham, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Redstorm, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at North St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Rush City gymnastics vs. Paynesville Area, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
North Branch dance at Chisago Lakes, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Forest Lake, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Rush City/Braham and Monticello, 11 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Centennial, 11:30 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Cloquet, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg University, 1:30 p.m.
Schedule is subject to change
