Wednesday, March 10

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Anoka, Class 3A Section 7 team wrestling tournament, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at North St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

North Branch gymnastics vs. Maple Lake, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Mora, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Lakeview Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Forest Lake/Coon Rapids, Class 3A Section 7 team wrestling tournament at Anoka, TBA.

Northern Tier Stars vs. Sartell at East Bethel, 1 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey, Class 2A Section 7 tournament, TBA.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey, Class 2A Section 7 tournament, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Duluth East, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics, Class 2A Section 7 meet at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, TBA.

North Branch and Rush City gymnastics Class A Section 7 meet at Big Lake, TBA.

Schedule is subject to change

