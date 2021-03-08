Wednesday, March 10
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Anoka, Class 3A Section 7 team wrestling tournament, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at North St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
North Branch gymnastics vs. Maple Lake, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Mora, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Lakeview Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Forest Lake/Coon Rapids, Class 3A Section 7 team wrestling tournament at Anoka, TBA.
Northern Tier Stars vs. Sartell at East Bethel, 1 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey, Class 2A Section 7 tournament, TBA.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey, Class 2A Section 7 tournament, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Duluth East, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 19
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics, Class 2A Section 7 meet at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball, Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, TBA.
North Branch and Rush City gymnastics Class A Section 7 meet at Big Lake, TBA.
Schedule is subject to change
