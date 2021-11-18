Schedules are subject to change
Friday, Nov. 19
Rum River Mallards vs. Bridgewarter Jr. Bandits at Islanders Showcase, 6:20 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Somerset, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Superior, 2 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Lake Erie Bighorns at Islanders Showcase, 3:35 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Cincinnati Cyclones at Islanders Showcase, 9:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Rum River Mallards vs. PAL Junior Islanders at Islanders Showcase, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 10 a.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Forest Lake, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.
