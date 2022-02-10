Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, Feb. 10
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Christ Household of Faith, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Great River Championship at Onamia, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Class 2A Section 7 tournament at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Immanuel, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Immanuel, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Coon Rapids Ice Center, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
North Branch and Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Class A Section 7 tournament at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Rochester Area, 2:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Blaine, 3 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Rochester Area, 4 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Mound Westonka, 4:45 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue ox at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Anoka, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Osseo, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Mora, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Swanville, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class A Section 5 team tournament at Pine City, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at South Metro, 5:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at South Metro, 6:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at McGregor, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling Class 3A Section 7 team tournament at Champlin Park, TBD
North Branch boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Ridder Arena, 6:30 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Sartell, 4 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Spectrum, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.
