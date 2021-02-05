Monday, Feb. 8

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

North Branch dance at Becker, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 5:15 p.m.

North Branch wrestling vs. Big Lake and Hibbing, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Upsala, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Isle, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Maple Lake/Kimball, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

North Branch wrestling vs. Milaca and Onamia, 5 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes with Becker, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Duluth East, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Brooklyn Center, 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Princeton at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Centennial with Osseo, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at St. Francis with St. Cloud Tech, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Hibbing, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Becker at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Elk River and Minnetonka, 11 a.m.

North Branch dance at St. Francis, 11 a.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Mound Westonka at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs Pine City, 3 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Duluth at East Bethel, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change

