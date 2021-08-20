Saturday, Aug. 21
North Branch girls tennis vs. Belle Plaine at Annandale, 10:30 a.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Annandale, noon.
Monday, Aug. 23
North Branch girls tennis at Mora Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Hermantown, 8:30 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Hibbing, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Delano, 9 a.m.
North Branch girls tennis triangular, 9 a.m.
North Branch cross country at Princeton, noon.
North Branch girls soccer vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Zimmerman, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. PACT Charter, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Braham volleyball at Royalton tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Two Harbors, 1 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Sartell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
North Branch girls tennis vs. Totino-Grace at Blaine, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Forest Lake at St. Francis, 11:30 a.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Blaine, noon
North Branch volleyball at Willmar, 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Cloquet at St. Francis, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Proctor, 3 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change
