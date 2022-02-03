Thursday, Feb. 3
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory, 5:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory, 6:45 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at North Branch, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Cromwell-Wright, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Cambridge Christian at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA
Rush City/Braham wrestling hosts quadrangular vs. Pine City, Proctor and Benilde-St. Margaret at Braham, 5 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 5:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch gymnastics at Mississippi 8 Championship at Big Lake, 6 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics conference tournament at Maple Lake, 6 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Two Rivers, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Highland Park, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Cambridge Christian at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Minnetonka Invitational, 8 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Armstrong tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch wrestling hosts quadrangular with Grand Rapids, Mora and Pine City, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Elk River Invitational, noon
North Branch girls basketball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Croix Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Forest Lake, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Pequot Lakes, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Rush City girls basketball vs. Milaca, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Willmar, 4 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling hosts triangular with Cloquet and Virginia at Rush City, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Willmar, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Princeton at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Christ Household of Faith, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Great River Championship at Onamia, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Class 2A Section 7 tournament at Forest Lake, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Immanuel, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Immanuel, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Est Bethel, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Coon Rapids Ice Center, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
North Branch and Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Class A Section 7 tournament at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Rochester Area, 2:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Blaine, 3 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Rochester Area, 4 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Mound Westonka, 5 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change
