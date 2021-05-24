Schedules are subject to change
Monday, May 24
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch golf at Princeton Golf Course, 3 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Blaine, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, team section tournament at home sites.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Chisago Lakes Golf Course, noon.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track at Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Braham and Rush City track at Great River Conference championship at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Mora, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Braham boys and girls golf at Class A Section 7 tournament at Virginia Golf Club, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Duluth Denfeld, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Elk River, 5 p.m.
Rum River Bandits at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Braham boys and girls golf at Class A Section 7 tournament at Virginia Golf Club, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, team section tournament at home sites.
Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 8:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Grantsburg, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.
