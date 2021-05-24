Schedules are subject to change

Monday, May 24

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch golf at Princeton Golf Course, 3 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Blaine, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, team section tournament at home sites.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Chisago Lakes Golf Course, noon.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track at Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Braham and Rush City track at Great River Conference championship at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch boys and girls track at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Mora, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Braham boys and girls golf at Class A Section 7 tournament at Virginia Golf Club, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Duluth Denfeld, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Elk River, 5 p.m.

Rum River Bandits at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Braham boys and girls golf at Class A Section 7 tournament at Virginia Golf Club, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys tennis, team section tournament at home sites.

Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 8:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Grantsburg, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments