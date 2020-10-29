Friday, Oct. 30

Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.

North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Braham football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti football at Chisago Lakes, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at North Branch, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball at Isle, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Becker, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Isle, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Andover, 6 p.m.

North Branch football at Duluth East, 6 p.m.

Braham football vs. Barnum, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Moose, 7:05 p.m.

Schedule subject to change.

Load comments