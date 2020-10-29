Friday, Oct. 30
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.
North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Braham football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti football at Chisago Lakes, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at North Branch, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at Isle, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Becker, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Isle, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Andover, 6 p.m.
North Branch football at Duluth East, 6 p.m.
Braham football vs. Barnum, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Schedule subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.