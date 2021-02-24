Thursday, Feb. 25

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, noon.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Princeton with Milaca, 5 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Delano with Waconia, 5 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. Chisago Lakes and Greenway at Braham, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Redstorm, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Rush City gymnastics vs. Paynesville Area, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

North Branch dance at Chisago Lakes, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Forest Lake, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Rush City/Braham and Monticello, 11 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Centennial, 11:30 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Cloquet, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Augsburg University, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 1

North Branch wrestling at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Cambridge-Isanti wresting at Sartell with Albany, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. North Branch at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

North Branch wrestling vs. Becker and Zimmerman, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Becker, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Gentry Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Big Lake, 5 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. St. Croix Lutheran and Virginia at Rush City, 5 p.m.

Rush City gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

North Branch wrestling vs. Grand Rapids and Monticello, 9 a.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 1:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Pine City, 2 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Princeton at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Pequot Lakes, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Duluth East, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Zimmerman, 4 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change

Load comments