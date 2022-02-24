Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, Feb. 24
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. North Lakes Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA
North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 5:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A Section 7 individual meet at Elk River, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 2 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County Blades at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
North Branch girls basketball in Class 3A Section 7 tournament game, TBA
Rush City boys basketball vs. Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball in Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 7 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball in Class 2A Section 6 tournament game, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball in Class A Section 5 East tournament game, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
Braham boys basketball vs. Maple Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA
