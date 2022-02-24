Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Feb. 24

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. North Lakes Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA

North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 5:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A Section 7 individual meet at Elk River, 9 a.m.

North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 2 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County Blades at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

North Branch girls basketball in Class 3A Section 7 tournament game, TBA

Rush City boys basketball vs. Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball in Class 4A Section 7 tournament game, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball in Class 2A Section 6 tournament game, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball in Class A Section 5 East tournament game, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Braham boys basketball vs. Maple Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Load comments