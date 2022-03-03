Local sports calendar John Wagner johnwags Author email Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schedules are subject to changeThursday, March 3Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBACambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBABraham girls basketball vs. East Central/St. John’s Prep, Class A Section 7 tournament, 7 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Anoka, Class 4A Section 7 tournament, 7 p.m.North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.Rush City boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.Friday, March 4Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBACambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBACambridge-Isanti and North Branch wrestling at State tournament at Xcel Center, 9 a.m.North Branch girls basketball at Grand Rapids, Class 3A Section 7 semifinals (if North Branch won quarterfinal game played Tuesday, March 1), 6 p.m.Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.Braham boys basketball vs. Maple Lake, 7:15 p.m.Saturday, March 5Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBACambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBACambridge-Isanti and North Branch wrestling at State tournament at Xcel Center, 9 a.m.Braham girls basketball vs. Class A Section 7 tournament second-round opponent at Hinckley, 6 p.m.Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.Sunday, March 6Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary, 7 p.m.Monday, March 7Braham boys basketball vs. Class A Section 5 tournament first-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.Tuesday, March 8Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Class 4A Section 7 tournament second-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.Wednesday, March 9Braham girls basketball vs. Class A Section 7 tournament third-round opponent at Hinckley, 7 p.m.Thursday, March 10Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Class 4A Section 7 tournament first-round opponent, site and time TBARush City boys basketball vs. Class 2A Section 6 tournament first-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.Friday, March 11North Branch boys basketball vs. Class 3A Section 7 tournament first-round opponent, site and time TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save johnwags Author email Follow johnwags Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review 14 hrs ago 0 Scotsman Rum River Feb 27, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
