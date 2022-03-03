Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, March 3

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Braham girls basketball vs. East Central/St. John’s Prep, Class A Section 7 tournament, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Anoka, Class 4A Section 7 tournament, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch wrestling at State tournament at Xcel Center, 9 a.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Grand Rapids, Class 3A Section 7 semifinals (if North Branch won quarterfinal game played Tuesday, March 1), 6 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Maple Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Christian Athletic League tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch wrestling at State tournament at Xcel Center, 9 a.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Class A Section 7 tournament second-round opponent at Hinckley, 6 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Braham boys basketball vs. Class A Section 5 tournament first-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Class 4A Section 7 tournament second-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Braham girls basketball vs. Class A Section 7 tournament third-round opponent at Hinckley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Class 4A Section 7 tournament first-round opponent, site and time TBA

Rush City boys basketball vs. Class 2A Section 6 tournament first-round opponent, site TBA, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11

North Branch boys basketball vs. Class 3A Section 7 tournament first-round opponent, site and time TBA

