Schedules are subject to change
Friday, Oct. 15
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Rochester Home School, 4 p.m.
Rush City football at International Falls, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.
North Branch football vs. Hermantown, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Rochester Home School, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Braham volleyball at East Central tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Spikefest, 8:45 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at True Team Section meet at Northdale Middle School, 9 a.m.
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Mullets, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Cloud Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 6 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Mississippi 8 Championship at Big Lake, 3 p.m.
Braham and Rush City cross country at Great River Conference Championship at Grand National Golf Club, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at Willmar, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Willmar, 6 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Rush City football vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7 p.m.
North Branch football at Cloquet, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Andover, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.