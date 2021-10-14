Schedules are subject to change

Friday, Oct. 15

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Rochester Home School, 4 p.m.

Rush City football at International Falls, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Hermantown, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Rochester Home School, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Braham volleyball at East Central tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Spikefest, 8:45 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at True Team Section meet at Northdale Middle School, 9 a.m.

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Mullets, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Cloud Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 6 p.m.

Rush City volleyball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Mississippi 8 Championship at Big Lake, 3 p.m.

Braham and Rush City cross country at Great River Conference Championship at Grand National Golf Club, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at Willmar, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Willmar, 6 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Rush City football vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7 p.m.

North Branch football at Cloquet, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Andover, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 7 p.m.

 

Load comments