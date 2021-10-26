Thursday, Oct. 28

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Fogerty Ice House North, 2:20 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Class 3A Section 7 meet at Cloquet, 3 p.m.

Braham and Rush City cross country at Class A Section 5 meet at Pierz, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Class 4A Section 7 tournament quarterfinals, TBA.

Braham volleyball at Class A Section 5 tournament opening round, TBA.

Friday, Oct. 29

Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Mississippi 8 championship at Monticello, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Fogerty Ice House North, 5:40 p.m.

North Branch volleyball home for Class 3A Section 7 tournament vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.

Rush City volleyball home for Class 2A Section 7 tournament vs. Esko or Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.

Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids at Fogerty Ice House South, 5:10 p.m.

North Branch football home for Class 4A Section 7 tournament vs. Cloquet or Duluth Denfeld, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Fogerty Ice House North, 3:20 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, 7 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change

