Schedules are subject to change
Friday, May 7
North Branch softball vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Pine City, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Esko, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Blaine and Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.
Braham softball at Hill City tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Fridley, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 10
Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Forest Hills, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at The Ponds Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Rush City softball at Ogilvie, 3 p.m.
Braham baseball at Isle, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
North Branch boys and girls track at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track at Princeton, 3:45 p.m.
Braham track vs. Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Ogilvie and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Forest Lake, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Braham and Rush City golf at Izaty’s Golf & Yacht Club, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Purple Hawk, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Anoka, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Blaine, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
North Branch softball at Big Lake, 3 p.m.
Braham track at Rush City with Hinckley-Finlayson and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Becker, Big Lake and St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Foley, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Becker, Big Lake and St. Francis, 6:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.