Schedules are subject to change

Friday, May 7

North Branch softball vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Pine City, 4 p.m.

Braham baseball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Esko, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Blaine and Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.

Braham softball at Hill City tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Fridley, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Forest Hills, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at The Ponds Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Rush City softball at Ogilvie, 3 p.m.

Braham baseball at Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

North Branch boys and girls track at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track at Princeton, 3:45 p.m.

Braham track vs. Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Ogilvie and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Forest Lake, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Braham and Rush City golf at Izaty’s Golf & Yacht Club, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Purple Hawk, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Anoka, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Blaine, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

North Branch softball at Big Lake, 3 p.m.

Braham track at Rush City with Hinckley-Finlayson and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Becker, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Becker, Big Lake and St. Francis, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys and girls track at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Foley, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Big Lake, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Becker, Big Lake and St. Francis, 6:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.

