Friday, Dec. 17

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Minnesota Christmas Tournament, TBA.

Pine City girls hockey at Duluth Marshall, TBA

Rum River Mallards vs. Midwest Blackbirds at Chicago Showcase, 8:10 a.m.

North Branch and Rush City/Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 3 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Foreston, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Motor City Hockey Club at Chicago Showcase, 4:50 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Hill-Murray, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Anoka, 9 a.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Grand Rapids, noon

Rum River Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Spacemen at Chicago Showcase, 2:20 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Blaine, 3 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Dodge County Wildcats Co-op, 3 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Braham boys basketball vs. Swanville, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Spectrum, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Anoka, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Northern Tier Stars, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Northern Edge at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. McGregor, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

North Branch dance at Mississippi 8 meet at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Cromwell-Wright, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

North Branch boys basketball at Hermantown, 6:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Two Harbors, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Hermantown, 7:15 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Cloquet, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Delano at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwan Super Rink, 11 am.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Princeton at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Super Rink, 11:15 a.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Waconia at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Schwans Super Rink, 11:15 a.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Simley at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at National Sports Center, 4:15 p.m.

