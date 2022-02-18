Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, Feb. 17
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at McGregor, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling Class 3A Section 7 team tournament at Champlin Park, TBD
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 team tournament at Mora, TBD
North Branch boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Ridder Arena, 6:30 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestling at Section 7 individual competition at Sartell, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Class 2A state individual competition, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Sartell, 4 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Spectrum, 4 p.m.
North Branch and Rush City Flamingoes gymnastics at Class A state individual competition, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Cambridge Christian vs. Faith Foreston, 4 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Milaca, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Pierz, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. North Lakes Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA
North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 5:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Cloquet, TBA
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A Section 7 individual meet at Elk River, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys wrestling at Class 2A Section 4 individual meet at Chisago Lakes, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Class 2A Section 7 individual meet at Northdale Middle School, 2 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County Blades at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
