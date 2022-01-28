Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Jan. 27

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Foreston, 5 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Monticello triangular, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Fridley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at North Shore Storm, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at White Bear Lake quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at North Branch Invitational, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Mississippi 8 Championship at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Grantsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Pine City at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics hosts Invitational, noon

North Branch girls basketball at Cloquet, 12:30 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 1 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming hosts Invitational, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Delano, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Irondale, 5:15 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Blue Ox, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Big Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Paul Highland, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Carlton, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Kimball, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Zimmerman, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at North Branch, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Cromwell-Wright, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Pine City quadrangular, 5 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 5:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch gymnastics at Mississippi 8 Championship at Big Lake, 6 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Maple Lake, 6 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Two Rivers, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBA

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Minnetonka Invitational, 8 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Armstrong tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch wrestling hosts quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Elk River Invitational, noon

North Branch girls basketball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Croix Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Forest Lake, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Pequot Lakes, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 3:30 p.m.

