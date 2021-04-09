Schedules are subject to change
Friday, April 9
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti tournament, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Duluth Denfield, noon
Monday, April 12
Rush City baseball at Ogilvie, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
Rush City boys and girls golf at GRC Meet at Bulrush, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at North Branch, 3 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Isle, 3:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Isle, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at North Branch, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti track vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch track at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Braham girls golf at Pine City, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 15
Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Becker, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.
Braham and Rush City track at East Central Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Cloquet, Duluth East and Mora, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Duluth Denfield and Mora, 9 a.m.
North Branch track at St. Francis tournament, 10 a.m.
Rush City softball vs. Virginia, noon.
Rush City softball vs. Greenway, 2 p.m.
