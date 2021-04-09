Schedules are subject to change

Friday, April 9

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti tournament, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Duluth Denfield, noon

Monday, April 12

Rush City baseball at Ogilvie, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Rush City boys and girls golf at GRC Meet at Bulrush, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at North Branch, 3 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at North Branch, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti track vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

North Branch track at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Becker, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Braham girls golf at Pine City, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 15

Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Becker, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.

Braham and Rush City track at East Central Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Cloquet, Duluth East and Mora, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Isle, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Duluth Denfield and Mora, 9 a.m.

North Branch track at St. Francis tournament, 10 a.m.

Rush City softball vs. Virginia, noon.

Rush City softball vs. Greenway, 2 p.m.

Load comments