Schedules are subject to change
Sunday, May 16
Braham Snappers at Quamba, noon.
Rum River Bandits at North Branch Nighthawks, 1 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds at Forest Lake Brewers, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 17
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Princeton Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Braham and Rush City track at Hinckley-Finlayson with Mille Lacs, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Braham and Rush City golf at GRC meet at Grand National, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Branch track vs. Chisago Lakes, Mora and Pine City, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Moose Lake/Willow River, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 6:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at Annandale Southbrook Golf Course, noon.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Purple Hawk, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Zimmerman, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Braham and Rush City golf at Bulrush Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Pebble Creek Golf Course, 3 p.m.
North Branch girls golf at St. Anthony Village, 3:30 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Andover, Blaine, Forest Lake and White Bear Lake, 4 p.m.
Braham softball at Spectrum, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. McGregor, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Braham baseball at Wrenshall, 4 p.m.
Braham softball at Wrenshall, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds vs. Coon Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.