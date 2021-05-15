Schedules are subject to change

Sunday, May 16

Braham Snappers at Quamba, noon.

Rum River Bandits at North Branch Nighthawks, 1 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds at Forest Lake Brewers, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 17

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Princeton Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Braham and Rush City track at Hinckley-Finlayson with Mille Lacs, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Braham and Rush City golf at GRC meet at Grand National, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Big Lake, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch track vs. Chisago Lakes, Mora and Pine City, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Moose Lake/Willow River, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Crosby-Ironton, 6:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

Cambridge-Isanti girls golf at Annandale Southbrook Golf Course, noon.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Purple Hawk, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Zimmerman, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Braham and Rush City golf at Bulrush Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Pebble Creek Golf Course, 3 p.m.

North Branch girls golf at St. Anthony Village, 3:30 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Andover, Blaine, Forest Lake and White Bear Lake, 4 p.m.

Braham softball at Spectrum, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. McGregor, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Braham baseball at Wrenshall, 4 p.m.

Braham softball at Wrenshall, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Isanti Redbirds vs. Coon Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

