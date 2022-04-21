Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, April 21
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track at Blaine with Andover, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Braham, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 22
North Branch adapted bowling vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 12:40 p.m.
Braham boys and girls track at Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Stillwater Relays, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at Pine City, 4 p.m.
Rush City boys track at Milaca Invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Foley, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Duluth Denfeld, 4:15 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Becker, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Elk River at Forest Lake, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
North Branch softball vs. Anoka at Forest Lake, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Hibbing Invitational, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at St. Francis Invitational, 10 a.m.
North Branch softball vs. Elk River at Forest Lake, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Duluth Denfeld, noon.
Rush City softball vs. Greenway, noon
North Branch softball vs. Champlin Park at Forest Lake, 1 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Virginia, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch golf at Purple Hawk G.C., noon.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Monticello G.C., 3 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.
Braham softball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Grantsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Braham and Rush City boys and girls golf at Purple Hawk G.C., 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Bulrush G.C., 3 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Princeton, 3:30 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Monticello Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Braham boys and girls track host GRC Meet, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track at Coon Rapids, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Ogilvie, 4 p.m.
Rush City softball at Ogilvie (DH), 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Mille Lacs at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
North Branch adapted bowling vs. Monticello, 12:40 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling vs. Monticello and Princeton at Junction Bowl, 12:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Chisago Lakes G.C., 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello (DH), 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
Braham softball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track host invitational with North Branch, other schools, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 29
North Branch boys and girls golf at Grand National G.C., 9 a.m.
Braham and Rush City boys and girls track at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Sartell, 5 p.m.
