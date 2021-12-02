Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Dec. 2

North Branch boys basketball at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. South St. Paul, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Milaca, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 11:30 a.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 4 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Cambridge-Isanti with Deer River, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Elk River, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Jackie Mann Invitational at Perham, 8 a.m.

North Branch dance at Forest Lake Invitational, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Coon Rapids Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 9 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling hosts tournament at Rush City, 10 a.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Coon Rapids at East Bethel, 1 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Grantsburg, 1 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Forest Lake, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Waconia, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

North Branch girls basketball at Two Rivers, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Floodwood, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Pine City, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Two Rivers, 7:15 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Ogilvie tournament, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch wrestling vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Andover, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Irondale at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Rush City, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Little Falls, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. St. Paul North, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Andover with Coon Rapids, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory, 5:45 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Maple Lake/Kimball, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Braham, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Brooklyn Center, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Branch dance at Fridley, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Chanhassen Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch and Rush City/Braham wrestling at Maple Grove Tournament, 9 a.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Osseo, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 2 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Anoka, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House, 7:05 p.m.

