Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, March 31

Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track, at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

North Branch boys and girls track at Mankato Invitational, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys and girls track, at Big Lake with Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Big Lake, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Cambridge-Isanti girls golf, Becker Invitational at Pebble Creek GC, 11 a.m.

Rush City boys and girls track at Braham Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 8

North Branch and Braham boys and girls track, at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti with Holy Angels and Anoka, 9 a.m.

Braham baseball vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Anoka, noon

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Proctor, noon

Braham baseball vs. Medford, 1 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m.

