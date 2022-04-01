Local sports calendar John Wagner johnwags Author email Apr 1, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Schedules are subject to changeThursday, March 31Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track, at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.Saturday, April 2North Branch boys and girls track at Mankato Invitational, 8 a.m.Tuesday, April 5Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys and girls track, at Big Lake with Princeton, 4 p.m.North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.North Branch softball vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti softball at Big Lake, 5 p.m.Thursday, April 7Cambridge-Isanti girls golf, Becker Invitational at Pebble Creek GC, 11 a.m.Rush City boys and girls track at Braham Invitational, 3:45 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Mora, 4 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.North Branch baseball at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.North Branch softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.Friday, April 8North Branch and Braham boys and girls track, at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Hermantown, 5 p.m.Saturday, April 9North Branch boys tennis at Cambridge-Isanti with Holy Angels and Anoka, 9 a.m.Braham baseball vs. Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Anoka, noonCambridge-Isanti softball at Proctor, noonBraham baseball vs. Medford, 1 p.m.North Branch baseball vs. Hibbing, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save johnwags Author email Follow johnwags Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review Mar 31, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River Mar 27, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
