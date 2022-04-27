Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, April 28
Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling vs. Monticello and Princeton at Junction Bowl, 12:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Chisago Lakes G.C., 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello (DH), 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
Braham softball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track host invitational with North Branch, other schools, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 29
North Branch boys golf at Grand National G.C., 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Little Crow GC, 10 a.m.
Braham and Rush City boys and girls track at Pine City Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Sartell, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Cambridge-Isanti boys golf at Eagle Creek GC, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Spring Lake Park, noon
Monday, May 2
Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch boys golf at Purple Hawk, noon
Cambridge Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Pebble Creek GC, 2 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Pierz, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Braham and Rush City boys and girls golf at Grand National GC, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Pebble Creek, 3 p.m.
Braham boys and girls track at Rush City Tigerama, 3:45 p.m.
Rush City girls softball at Braham (DH), 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Big Lake, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Mounds View, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball at Becker, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Cambridge-Isanti adapted bowling at Bowlero, TBA
North Branch adapted bowling at Bowlero, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys and girls golf at Pebble Creek, 2 p.m.
Braham and Rush City boys and girls golf at Bulrush G.C., 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track hosts invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Pine City, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at North Branch, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 6
North Branch boys tennis at Pine City, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at Ogilvie, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
North Branch boys tennis at St. Francis with Cloquet, 8:30 a.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Sauk Rapids, 9 a.m.
Braham softball at Deer River tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch baseball at Duluth Denfeld, 10:30 a.m.
North Branch baseball at Cloquet, 2 p.m.
Isanti Redbirds vs. Minneapolis River Rats, 2 p.m.
Rum River Bandits at East Bethel, 2 p.m.
