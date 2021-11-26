Schedules are subject to change

Friday, Nov. 26

Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 10 a.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars at Forest Lake, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Fourth Baptist, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Fourth Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Chisago Lakes Baptist, 5:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Fourth Baptist, 6:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Mora at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Spectrum, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Hermantown, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Braham girls basketball at Milaca, 5:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Tartan, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. South St. Paul, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Milaca, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 11:30 a.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 4 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Elk River, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Jackie Mann Invitational at Perham, 8 a.m.

North Branch dance at Forest Lake Invitational, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Coon Rapids Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 9 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling hosts tournament at Rush City, 10 a.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Coon Rapids at East Bethel, 1 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Grantsburg, 1 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Forest Lake, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Waconia, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson Havoc, 7 p.m.

Load comments