Schedules are subject to change
Friday, Nov. 26
Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Pine City girls hockey at Marshall tournament, 10 a.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Marshall tournament, 2 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars at Forest Lake, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Spring Lake Park, 3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Fourth Baptist, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Fourth Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Chisago Lakes Baptist, 5:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Fourth Baptist, 6:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Mora at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Spectrum, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Hermantown, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Braham girls basketball at Milaca, 5:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Tartan, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Duluth East, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. South St. Paul, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Milaca, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 11:30 a.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 4 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Elk River, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose, 7 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Jackie Mann Invitational at Perham, 8 a.m.
North Branch dance at Forest Lake Invitational, 8 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Coon Rapids Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Coulee Tournament, 9 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling hosts tournament at Rush City, 10 a.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Coulee Tournament, 10:30 a.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Coon Rapids at East Bethel, 1 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Grantsburg, 1 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Duluth Denfeld, 1 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Forest Lake, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Waconia, 3 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Hudson Havoc, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.