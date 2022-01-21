Friday, Jan. 21

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Rochester Area, 5 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 5:45 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Little Falls, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Rochester Area, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Upsala, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Branch dance at St. Michael-Albertville Invitational, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Invitational, 9 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at St. Agnes tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Grand Rapids Invitational, 10 a.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Foreston, 5 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Monticello triangular, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Fridley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at North Shore Storm, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at White Bear Lake quad, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at North Branch Invitational, 5 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Grantsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Pine City at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

