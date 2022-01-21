Friday, Jan. 21
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Rochester Area, 5 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 5:45 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Little Falls, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Rochester Area, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Upsala, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Branch dance at St. Michael-Albertville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Invitational, 9 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at St. Agnes tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Grand Rapids Invitational, 10 a.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Foreston, 5 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Monticello triangular, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Fridley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey at North Shore Storm, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at White Bear Lake quad, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at North Branch Invitational, 5 p.m.
Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Grantsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Pine City at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.