Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, April 15

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.

Braham and Rush City track at East Central meet, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Cloquet, Duluth East and Mora, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Isle, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Duluth Denfield and Mora, 9 a.m.

North Branch track at St. Francis tournament, 10 a.m.

Rush City softball vs. Virginia, noon

Rush City softball vs. Greenway, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 19

North Branch boys tennis at Mora, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Braham and Rush City golf at Purple Hawk Country Club, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Chisago Lakes Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Rush City baseball at East Central, 3 p.m.

Braham track at GRC meet at Aitkin, 3:45 p.m.

Rush City track at GRC meet at Hinckley-Finlayson, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Big Lake, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. North Branch, Big Lake and Princeton, 4 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. East Central, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Onamia, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. North Branch, Big Lake and Princeton, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Stones Throw golf course, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Braham track at GRC meet at East Central, 3:45 p.m.

Rush City track at GRC meet at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Becker, 5 p.m.

