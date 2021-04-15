Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, April 15
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Monticello, 3 p.m.
Braham and Rush City track at East Central meet, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti track vs. Cloquet, Duluth East and Mora, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at North Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Isle, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Cambridge-Isanti, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Hermantown, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Duluth Denfield and Mora, 9 a.m.
North Branch track at St. Francis tournament, 10 a.m.
Rush City softball vs. Virginia, noon
Rush City softball vs. Greenway, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 19
North Branch boys tennis at Mora, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Braham and Rush City golf at Purple Hawk Country Club, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Chisago Lakes Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Rush City baseball at East Central, 3 p.m.
Braham track at GRC meet at Aitkin, 3:45 p.m.
Rush City track at GRC meet at Hinckley-Finlayson, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Big Lake, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. North Branch, Big Lake and Princeton, 4 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. East Central, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Onamia, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. North Branch, Big Lake and Princeton, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Stones Throw golf course, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Braham track at GRC meet at East Central, 3:45 p.m.
Rush City track at GRC meet at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Becker, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.