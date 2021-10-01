Schedules are subject to change

Friday, Oct. 1

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Willmar, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. North Woods, 7 p.m.

Rush City football at Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Mullets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

North Branch at Rochester tournament, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Chisago Lakes tournament, 9 a.m.

Braham and Rush City volleyball at Mora tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Zimmerman, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Grand Rapids, 12:30 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 1 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Proctor, 2 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Foreston, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at Cloquet, 4:45 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Foreston, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Proctor, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Ogilvie, 7 p.m.

Rush City volleyball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Becker, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Hope, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. DeLaSalle, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball at Rush City, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

North Branch football at Duluth Denfeld, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Redstorm, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Braham football at Moose Lake/Willow Lake, 7 p.m.

Rush City football at Mesabi East, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Duluth East, 10 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Sartell, 10:30 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swim hosts invitational, 1 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Duluth Marshall, 1 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament, 1 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets, 7 p.m.

