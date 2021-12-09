Schedules are subject to change

Friday, Dec. 10

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Victory, 5:45 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Maple Lake/Kimball, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Andover with Coon Rapids, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Braham, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Brooklyn Center, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Victory, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Branch dance at Fridley, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Chanhassen Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch and Rush City/Braham wrestling at Maple Grove Tournament, 9 a.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Osseo at Isanti Ice Arena, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 2 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Anoka, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist, 5:45 p.m.

North Branch dance hosts Mississippi 8 meet, 6 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Chisago Lakes Baptist, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. St. Francis Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Francis Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Prairie Centre Co-op, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Duluth East, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. St. John’s Prep, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Wrenshall, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Rum River Mallards vs. Detroit Fighting Irish at Chicago Showcase, 3:10 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Big Lake Triangular with Spectrum, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Becker, 6 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at St. Anthony Village, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. Becker, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Pine City, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Little Falls, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. North Lakes Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Minnesota Christmas Tournament, TBA

Pine City girls hockey at Duluth Marshall, TBA

Rum River Mallards vs. Midwest Blackbirds at Chicago Showcase, 8:10 a.m.

North Branch and Rush City/Braham wrestling at Chisago Lakes Tournament, 3 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Foreston, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Motor City Hockey Club at Chicago Showcase, 4:50 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Hill-Murray, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Minnesota Christmas Tournament, TBA

North Branch girls basketball vs. Grand Rapids, noon

Rum River Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Spacemen at Chicago Showcase, 2:20 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Blaine, 3 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Dodge County Wildcats Co-op, 3 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

