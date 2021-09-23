Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Sept. 23

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at Chain of Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Cold Spring Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Big Lake, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Cambridge Christian soccer at Lake Region, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Lake Region, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

North Branch football at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Rush City football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Braham football at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Elk River Invitational, 9 a.m.

Rush City volleyball at Pierz Invitational, 9 a.m.

North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Milaca Mega Meet, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Anoka, 1 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Cambridge Christian soccer at St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at St. Cloud Christian, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Edina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Duluth East, 6 p.m.

North Branch volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Rush City volleyball vs. East Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Rush City cross country hosts Invitational at Radio Tower Field, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch cross country at Hibbing Invitational, 4 p.m.

Braham cross country at Foley Invitational, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball at Becker 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball at Nevis, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Braham football vs. North Woods, 7 p.m.

Rush City football at Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Mullets, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

North Branch at Rochester tournament, 8 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Chisago Lakes tournament, 9 a.m.

Rush City volleyball at Mora tournament, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Grand Rapids, 12:30 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Zimmerman, 1 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 3:30 p.m.

