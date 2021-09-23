Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, Sept. 23
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at Chain of Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Cold Spring Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Big Lake, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Cambridge Christian soccer at Lake Region, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Lake Region, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.
North Branch football at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.
Rush City football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Braham football at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Elk River Invitational, 9 a.m.
Rush City volleyball at Pierz Invitational, 9 a.m.
North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Milaca Mega Meet, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Anoka, 1 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Cambridge Christian soccer at St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at St. Cloud Christian, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Edina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Duluth East, 6 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Rush City cross country hosts Invitational at Radio Tower Field, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational, 4 p.m.
North Branch cross country at Hibbing Invitational, 4 p.m.
Braham cross country at Foley Invitational, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Monticello, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Becker 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at Nevis, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. North Woods, 7 p.m.
Rush City football at Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Minnesota Mullets, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
North Branch at Rochester tournament, 8 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Chisago Lakes tournament, 9 a.m.
Rush City volleyball at Mora tournament, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Grand Rapids, 12:30 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Zimmerman, 1 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids, 3:30 p.m.
