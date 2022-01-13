Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, Jan. 13

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Onamia triangular, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Monticello, 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics vs. Big Lake, 6 p.m.

North Branch wrestling vs. Big Lake, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Pine City, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Willmar, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Target Center, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House, 7:05 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

North Branch wrestling at Mounds View Invitational, 9 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at Champlin Park tournament, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at True Team Section 7 meet at Northdale Middle School, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at St. Cloud Tech, 10 a.m.

North Branch dance at Mississippi 8 meet at Big Lake, 11 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Lakeville North Invitational, noon

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Cloquet at East Bethel, 1 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Mound Westonka at Mora, 2 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. St. Paul Central at Macalaster, 1:15 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Frederic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Princeton at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. St. Paul Highland, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Two Rivers at West Saint Paul Arena, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Mora, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Braham, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Simley, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at St. Cloud Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Chisago Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Chisago Lakes, 5:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Becker 6 p.m.

North Branch gymnastics at Becker, 6 p.m.

North Branch wrestling at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at St. Cloud Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Armstrong at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Hope Academy, 7 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey at Rocori, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Rochester Area, 5 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 5:45 p.m.

Rush City Flamingos gymnastics vs. Little Falls, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Rochester Area, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Upsala, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Invitational, 9 a.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling at St. Agnes tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch wrestling at Grand Rapids Invitational, 10 a.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Duluth, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Edge boys hockey at St. Paul Academy, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids, 7 p.m.

