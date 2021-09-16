Schedules are subject to change

Friday, Sept. 17

Cambridge Christian soccer at Immanuel, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Immanuel, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

North Branch football at Mora, 7 p.m.

Braham football at Barnum, 7 p.m.

Rush City football at Crosby-Ironton, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Dell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Hudson Invitational, 9 a.m.

Braham volleyball at Hill City Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch boys soccer at Lakes International Language Academy, 1 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Marshall School, 1 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Forest Lake, 3 p.m.

Rum River Mallards at Dell, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Cambridge Christian vs. Valley Christian, 4 p.m.

Braham and Rush City cross-country at Pierz Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Mora, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.

North Branch cross-country at Chisago Lakes Invitational, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch volleyball vs. Duluth Denfeld, 7 p.m.

Rush City volleyball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at Chain of Lakes, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti cross-country at Cold Spring Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Big Lake, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham volleyball vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Cambridge Christian soccer at Lake Region, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Lake Region, 6 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

North Branch football at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Rush City football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

Braham football at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Elk River Invitational, 9 a.m.

Rush City volleyball at Pierz Invitational, 9 a.m.

North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross-country at Milaca Mega Meet, 9 a.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Anoka, 1 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 7 p.m.

