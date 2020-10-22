Schedule is subject to change
Friday, Oct. 23
Cambridge Christian soccer at Rochester Area Home School, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Rochester at Fogerty Ice House, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football vs. Hutchinson, 6 p.m.
North Branch football at Hibbing, 7 p.m.
Braham football at East Central, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Rochester Area Home School, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming Section Meet at Centennial, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Fogerty Ice House, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Rum River Mallards vs. Steele County, 9:50 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 26
Braham volleyball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at Braham, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA
North Branch football vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Braham football vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Rush City football vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct 31
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament (at Willmar), TBA
Cambridge-Isanti football at Chisago Lakes, 1 p.m.
