Schedules are subject to change
Thursday, April 22
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at North Branch Golf Course, 3 p.m.
North Branch boys and girls track at Chisago Lakes, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Braham track at GRC meet at East Central, 3:45 p.m.
Rush City track at GRC meet at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Becker, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch girls golf at Purple Hawk, noon.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Monticello Country Club, 3 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Braham and Rush City boys and girls golf at Grand National, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls track at Big Lake with Becker and Monticello, 3:30 p.m.
North Branch girls track at Princeton with Chisago Lakes and St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. Pine City, 3:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. Pine City, 3:30 p.m.
Braham track at Rush City with East Central, Mille Lacs and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4;30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Big Lake, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Big Lake with Becker and Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
North Branch boys track at Princeton with Chisago Lakes and St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at The Ponds Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Refuge Golf & Country Club, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Rush City baseball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Spring Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Duluth Denfield, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Zimmerman, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
North Branch baseball vs. Cloquet, noon.
