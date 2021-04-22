Schedules are subject to change

Thursday, April 22

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Bulrush Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at North Branch Golf Course, 3 p.m.

North Branch boys and girls track at Chisago Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at Rush City, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track vs. Elk River, Grand Rapids and Hibbing, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Grand National Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Braham track at GRC meet at East Central, 3:45 p.m.

Rush City track at GRC meet at Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Grand Rapids, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Becker, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch girls golf at Purple Hawk, noon.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Monticello Country Club, 3 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Barnum, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Braham and Rush City boys and girls golf at Grand National, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls track at Big Lake with Becker and Monticello, 3:30 p.m.

North Branch girls track at Princeton with Chisago Lakes and St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. Pine City, 3:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. Pine City, 3:30 p.m.

Braham track at Rush City with East Central, Mille Lacs and Pine City, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Monticello, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Princeton, 4;30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Big Lake, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys track at Big Lake with Becker and Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

North Branch boys track at Princeton with Chisago Lakes and St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at The Ponds Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Refuge Golf & Country Club, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Rush City baseball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Spring Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Duluth Denfield, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Zimmerman, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

North Branch baseball vs. Cloquet, noon.

 

