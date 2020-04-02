We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Since the governor’s mandate to limit social interactions on starting March 16, many businesses have been affected by the change, among those, salon owners. No longer can they open their doors to customers looking for a new style, a new color, or even a cut; their doors are closed now for an unknown amount of time.
“When I was in high school I heard about Horst Education Center (now Aveda) and loved the concept and philosophy behind Aveda. I toured the school and fell in love with it,” Emily Pearson said.
For Pearson, owner of Mo Millie salon in Cambridge, being a stylist was a dream of hers for as long as she can remember, and a little over a year ago she achieved her dream of opening a salon in downtown Cambridge.
“Throughout my career I have fantasized about owning a salon on and off. When I moved to Cambridge and started working at my first salon downtown I knew I wanted to own a salon in the downtown area. I love working on Main Street and being a part of the Main Street Revival,” Pearson said.
Little did Pearson know her doors would be closed after just a year in business, something she never thought to plan for, and now the waiting has her, as well as those working alongside of her, wondering what the future will hold.
“I assumed it was coming with everything else closing around us. I was surprised it had not happened sooner. As stylists, we are used to working with people that are sick. Most clients don’t like to cancel their appointment because they often have to wait to get in again, so we are used to being vulnerable to germs, so I wasn’t to worried at first,” Pearson said. “I have five stylists: Emma Anlauf, Megan Haley, DeeAnn Peterson, Arlene Gabrielson and Jordon Stromberg. We are all independent, which means my stylists rent their stations and run their own business under the name of Mo Millie Salon.”
The stylists offer much more than the option of a cut and color, according to Pearson.
“Mo Millie Salon specializes in hair services. I work with an incredibly talented group of stylist ranging in all ages. I love having a balance of all ages so we can cover all age groups of style for our clients. We have master colorists that do creative high fashion color to natural creative balyage and foiling and also your monthly root touch ups,” Pearson said. “I specialize in foiling and hair cutting. I love cutting funky but functional hair styles to classic blunt bobs. Another favorite of mine is eyebrow waxing and shaping.”
For Pearson and her stylists, the closing of the salon not only affects their ability to work, but also their ability to interact with customers who have, over the years, become family.
“The best part of the job for me, other than doing what I love and being creative, is connecting with so many people in the community and really building wonderful relationships with people. I love making people feel special and beautiful,” Pearson said. “I have been very touched by so many of my clients reaching out to me, they are concerned and have offered to prepay or do anything to help.
“As far as rescheduling, it’s very hard to do so when the date keeps changing, so we have put that on hold for a few weeks. People’s hair has so much to do with their identity, it’s very hard to accept the fact that they cannot get into the salon or come to our homes. It’s also a huge loss in socialization and touch for many. We have a lot of older women that come in, and for some it’s their big outing for the week,” Pearson added.
Despite the hardship, changes and uncertainty Pearson and her stylists are facing, she’s still optimistic for the future.
“My biggest fear is the damage this will do to downtown. Our city and the business owners have worked so hard the last few years, and the vibe has really changed, I don’t want to lose the momentum,” Pearson said.
“My hopes for the future is that we all recover and continue to move forward and continue on as usual,” Pearson added.
For salon owner and stylist Katie Sparling, of Salon 311 Inc. in Braham, the closure came as a surprise and something she’d never planned for.
Sparling purchased her salon, previously known as Linda’s Hair Design in 2012, and since then has made the business her own.
“It was a funny story; someone told Linda I would be someone that would be good to buy her salon, so she called me and asked me to buy it, ... so I did,” Sparling said.
Salon 311 provides haircuts, coloring, perms, styling and waxing.
For Sparling the best part of the job is the clients, and they’re also what she misses the most since closing her doors.
“The best part of the job is the people. Totally, all of the people I get to work on and see and the friendships I’ve made because of it,” Sparling said.
While missing her clients is one downfall of the mandate, the lack of income is also something that’s got her concerned.
“It’s been hard; I had many appointments scheduled that I had to cancel, and of course, fearful of the loss of income,” Sparling said. “When my door is closed I make $0 immediately. Luckily I have a husband who is still employed. We will make it through.”
“Honestly one of my biggest fears is just going a little stir crazy as I’m used to having a schedule every day and being very busy, and so I can’t really get a grip on what to do every day,” Sparling added.
Being able to communicate over the phone with some of her clients, Sparling has heard their concerns as well.
“Obviously a lot of them are worried about their hair growing long or their gray showing through, but all of my clients are wonderful and they’ve all been very understanding and encouraging to me,” Sparling said.
“My hopes are that we can start back to work soon that it will be an easy transition to reschedule appointments and then I don’t have to fix too many home haircuts and colors,” Sparling added.
Ashley Schaefer, 208 Hair Lounge owner and stylist, used her love for art and creativity to open the door to her future at her very own salon.
“Ever since have been younger, I have always been into art. Being creative and trying new things when I was a teenager, I tried every different color and style in my hair, and that’s when I decided I wanted to go into the cosmetology field,” Schaefer said. “I decided to go to Central Beauty School down in Eagan because they offered me the full course of esti (esthetics) and cosmetology.”
In 2016, Schaefer opened the doors of her Main Street salon in Cambridge, and it instantly was a dream come true.
“I have always want to run my own business ever since (I was) little; I helped my parents run their companies and have always wanted to open my own. On April 1, 2016, I bought the building and (started) 208 Hair Lounge on Main, and it has been everything I have always dreamed of,” Schaefer said. “We offer our cuts, colors, perm, hair extensions, makeup, facials, eyelash extensions, laser hair removal, micro needling and much more.”
Schaefer not only creates new looks and styles for her local clients, but also participates in runway shows — but unfortunately that’s also on hold.
“One of my favorite things about my job is it’s always changing and never boring. I have done runway shows, traveled competitions and been in different magazines like Modern for my runway shows. I love the fact that I have met new people from around the world to our locals here in Cambridge and I love hearing all their stories and learning about there lives. There is nothing greater than helping people feel better about themselves,” Schaefer said.
The salon currently has nine independent stylists and estheticians, all of whom are feeling the pain of closing the salon’s doors.
“My initial thoughts when we had to close the doors were my girls, because they’re independent stylists, they weren’t able to get the benefits of unemployment during this time, and for my clients that are not able to maintain their hair or lashes during this time. It’s hard to see the grays come in and all of your lashes fall out, but we are all going through this together and we will be there to help them once this is all over,” Schaefer said.
“It’s hard not having that income coming in; most stylists live paycheck to paycheck, and the fact that none of my girls are able to apply for help like unemployment, it’s hard, but we will make it through all this. We are very strong and have each other,” Schaefer added.
Despite all of the changes, Schaefer, like many others, is looking forward to being able to reconnect with her stylists as well as her clients.
“My future hope is that everybody can stay safe and healthy and get back to work as quick as possible, so we can get back to our normal routine. I miss my clients and can’t wait to see them again,” Schaefer said.
Mo Millie Salon is located at 235 South Main Street in Cambridge. For more information, contact Emily Pearson at 763-689-4536.
Salon 311 Inc. is located at 127 West Central Drive in Braham. For more information, contact Katie Sparling at 320-396-2934.
208 Hair Lounge on Main is located at 208 Main Street South in Cambridge. For more information, contact Ashley Shaefer at 612-636-7881.
