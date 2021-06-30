Local agent Lonnie Ness was recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry.
The prestigious survey is made up of five categories, and each category has two subcategories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2020 numbers.
“It’s an honor to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” Ness said, broker/owner, with RE/MAX Select Inc. “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted me to help them buy or sell a home or business in East Central Minnesota over this truly unforgettable year.”
“The recognition of our agents on the REALTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the vast amount of talent, professionalism and dedication in our extensive network,” said RE/MAX President Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of RE/MAX agents named to “The Thousand” list. “Earning these recognitions year-after-year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the challenges of 2020. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance.”
Consisting of 18,000 individual producers and team leaders, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.