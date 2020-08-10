The 2020-2021 school year will start with a comprehensive new program for preschool-aged children, which includes the addition of a second teacher.
Building Blocks for Life Preschool, a four-star rated, parent aware preschool, announces a new program designed to ready your child for Kindergarten while also meeting parent’s needs for all-day care with an immersive educational approach.
Building Blocks for Life Preschool has been serving the Cambridge area for nearly 15 years, getting children ready to begin Kindergarten. The school uses a Christ-centered education combining the following curriculums: Learning Without Tears, Little Lambs, and HIGHSCOPE. This method, blended with a longer, spread-out preschool day and the addition of a second teacher, will give children the head-start they need while fulfilling the parent’s need for all day care.
Few parents can afford time off work to transport their child to and from preschool during the workday.
Chairman of the preschool’s Board of Education, Barry Springborn, states, “We have heard the communities need for high-quality, all-day preschool offerings. We have heard the need for extended-care options. In answer, we developed a program we feel will fulfill parent’s needs on two fronts: A comprehensive, high-quality education combined with extended care in an environment that fosters learning all day.”
The new offering will have two-day and three-day classes as follows:
• Two-day Program:
-3-4 years old.
-Monday and Tuesday.
-8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Three-day Program:
-4-5 years old.
-Wednesday/Thursday/Friday.
-8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Extended Care Options:
-Mornings: 6:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
-Afternoons: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Board Member Kathryn Merrifield explains how this program evolved: “As a mom, I struggled to find a high-quality preschool education combined with all-day care. It was not feasible for me to leave work to transport my child to and from preschool. I had to settle for a daycare with a preschool option that did not encompass all my child’s learning needs. This program not only meets all areas of your child’s learning needs, but it readies your child for all-day, every-day Kindergarten by flowing from the two-day program to the three-day program as they mature. Combined with extended care options, this is what I needed as a parent, and what I believe all parents are looking for.”
Space is limited. To ensure each child has plenty of one-on-one time, only 15 students per class will be accepted. To further increase individual attention, the preschool added Allison Grunke as a second teacher. Grunke is from Fairfax currently studying at Martin Luther College and double majoring in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education. She is a welcome addition to the program and will ensure each child’s individual needs are met.
$7,500 Early Learning Scholarships are available on a first-come-first-serve basis for qualified families through the Pathway I program. For more information visit www.christcambridge.com/preschool or call Preschool Director Cliss Loescher at 763-689-2230.
