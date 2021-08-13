We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For roughly a month, Grace McCallum became a familiar face around the United States as she earned a berth on this country’s Olympic women’s gymnastics team.
On July 27 she and her three teammates – Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles – became Olympic medalists by earning the silver medal in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, McCallum was honored by friends and neighbors when she made a special appearance at the Isanti Street Dance.
McCallum received several proclamations and was serenaded by thunderous applause by those who surrounded the stage in downtown Isanti to get a glimpse of the local Olympian.
“I was super-excited when I first heard about this,” McCallum said. “It is awesome to see all the support I have in my hometown. It made me feel special.”
For now McCallum is at home relaxing with her parents and five siblings before traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 19, to begin her college career at the University of Utah.
But the appearance at the Isanti Street Dance allowed her to reflect on the whirlwind month since she earned her berth on the U.S. Olympic team.
On the Olympic stage
Yes, the Olympics afforded McCallum the opportunity to travel to Tokyo. But do not waste any time asking her for opinions on local dining or tourist attractions.
“We were stuck in our hotel the entire time,” she said. “We couldn’t go out and explore: We basically went from our hotel to training. And we were super-bummed, because we didn’t get the chance to watch other sports.”
Still, McCallum called the Olympics an “amazing experience.”
“To see all the gymnasts from around the world, and getting the chance to compete on the Olympic stage, was really pretty cool,” she said.
It helped that McCallum and her teammates put together several outstanding performances to bring home medals. Perhaps the biggest was the silver medal McCallum and her teammates earned as part of the team competition, a challenge that became incredibly difficult when Biles was forced to withdraw from the competition.
McCallum defended the difficult decision Biles was forced to make.
“We know Simone is not a quitter; she’s not one to walk away from things,” McCallum said. “And she also was very reassuring; she told us she would not have stepped back if she wasn’t sure we could handle it.”
McCallum, fellow Minnesotan Lee and Chiles rose to the challenge to earn the silver medal.
“We always warm up for all four events in the back gym, so Jordan and Suni were prepared,” said McCallum, who was scheduled to compete in all four team events even before Biles withdrew. “Since I was the first person up, I knew my routine would set the tone for the rest of the meet. I felt I was going to cry before my bars routine; my heart was racing, because I knew I had to hit it.
“But I knew I could do it. So I calmed myself down.”
Simply put, McCallum said she will never forget the feeling of accomplishment that came with the team performance.
“Going in to the Olympics, everyone expected us to win,” she said. “Simone had the weight of the world on her shoulders, and that certainly affected her.
“Knowing how much we had to fight to win the silver medal makes it so valuable to us. Winning gold would have been amazing, but we really appreciate this medal more.”
On the Isanti stage
What was the first thing Grace McCallum wanted to do when she returned home on Thursday, Aug. 5?
“I wanted to sleep during the day,” she said with a laugh. “There’s a 14-hour time difference between Tokyo and Minnesota, you know.”
But McCallum was awake and full of smiles as she met with a number of excited young gymnasts before taking the stage. She patiently had time for autographs and photos, and she had kind words of encouragement whenever a younger fan was too timid to meet the Olympian.
Following a wave of interviews, which included cameras from several Twin Cities television stations, McCallum was able to share time with friends and close family. That group included her parents, Edward and Sandra, as well as Grace’s five brothers and sisters.
And that group was not hard to spot: They wore matching blue T-shirts that said “Team Amazing Grace” on the front and “Tokyo Olympics 2021” on the back.
Around 8 p.m. McCallum was ushered to the downtown Isanti stage as the band Skitzo Fonik took a break. After Cambridge-Isanti graduate Becca Maikkula – a gymnast for the Bluejackets while in high school – sang the national anthem, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson read a proclamation in McCallum’s honor.
“Whereas the city of Isanti recognizes the hard work and the dedication of Grace McCallum to her sport and representing the USA with honor, now, therefore, I, Jeff Johnson, mayor of the city of Isanti, do hereby proclaim that August 7, 2021, shall be observed as Grace McCallum Day,” he said.
The announcement resulted in rousing applause as well as shouts of “U-S-A” by the crowd.
McCallum then gracefully handled a question-and-answer session that again closed with raucous applause from the audience.
The event was sponsored by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce and the city of Isanti.
McCallum defends Biles’ decision
In Olympic circles, they are called “the twisties.” The term itself sounds as if it’s a harmless prank, a bit of silliness.
But “the twisties” are far from a harmless bit of silliness. In fact, a case of the twisties were a centerpiece of Isanti native Grace McCallum’s Olympic experience.
“The twisties are really, really dangerous, because you lose all air awareness – you don’t know where you are in the air,” she explained. “You go up into the air, and you don’t know if you’re right-side up or upside down. And you can’t control it.”
It was a severe case of the twisties that forced Simone Biles, the leader of the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team, to withdraw during the team competition.
“She lost all air awareness, which is really dangerous,” McCallum said of Biles. “Then when she went to do her vault and messed up, we knew it wasn’t good, because she never does things like that. She came to us and said she was going to step back and not finish the meet, and we knew it was bad.”
McCallum was quick to defend the decision of her Olympic teammate, and McCallum was especially happy that Biles eventually earned a bronze medal on the individual balance beam.
“We were so excited for her – she got to finish the Olympics in the way she wanted to,” McCallum said of Biles. “She wasn’t sure if she could do it, but we were proud of her when she proved that she could.”
