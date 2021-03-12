We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
If you’re thinking about tapping trees for maple syrup, now is the time to start getting prepared.
Isanti County Master Gardener Ruth Paschke has been processing maple syrup for over 35 years. She started in 1983 after receiving a sap sak holder, a bag and a book on making maple syrup as a gift from her uncle.
“I had a small maple tree in my suburban backyard, and for my first batch I boiled down about 4 gallons of sap, thinking I was going to get enough syrup for a pancake breakfast for all of us. When finished, quite to my surprise there was barely enough for two pancakes,” Paschke said. “I learned how to make syrup using the instructions in the book and by trial and error – with a lot of error in the beginning. I burned several batches and even after all these years, I have learned that it requires a lot of attention, especially towards the end.”
Paschke explained, in 1985, after purchasing 80 acres in Isanti County covered with red and sugar maple trees, it was possible to expand her operation. The sugar maple contains the highest sugar content, at about 2%. Red maple, silver maple and boxelder have less sugar content, requiring the collection of more sap.
“I started by buying 10 taps and using recycled milk jugs. I was able to collect enough sap to make 1 gallon finished syrup a year. Over the years, I switched over to sap saks and holders, purchasing more holders each year, making the process easier and enabling me to make larger quantities for friends and family,” Paschke said. “Currently, I have 75 taps and holders and collect approximately 400 to 500 gallons of sap, depending on the length of the season, ending up with about 6 to 8 gallons of finished syrup. Each year is different, depending on the weather conditions, as to how the trees run and how much I am able to boil down.”
Paschke said making her own maple syrup began as a hobby.
“After my friends and family sampled it, I needed to make more for all to enjoy. Instead of using jelly jars and pint mason jars, I began to purchase regular maple syrup bottles to give it away for birthday and Christmas gifts,” Paschke said. “I have enough to be able to sell a small amount, which helps cover the cost of the bottles, supplies and the additional equipment I’ve acquired over the years.”
Paschke said the syrup season usually starts around mid-March but every year is different. She has cooked as early as the final week of February, and as late as the second week of April.
“The trees begin to run when the temperatures go above freezing during the day and below freezing each night. Expansion is what causes the trees to run when it warms up each day. Sunny days and light winds are the best conditions for a good flow of sap,” Paschke said. “Temperatures below freezing and above 55 degrees can slow or even stop the flow of sap. On average, maple trees run the best for approximately three weeks; however, there has been years when the season went one week and other years as long as six weeks.”
Paschke said the early run of sap is the best quality for processing and contains the most sugar. Later in the season when it gets warmer, the sap will change and can take on a “buddy” taste as the trees begin to bud out.
“For my operation, I like to have about 50 gallons ready to go before starting the cooker and then continue to collect sap, depending on the weather and flow. My average batch is 100 to 200 gallons of sap, which will produce 1 to 2 gallons of syrup,” Paschke said. “Once I start the wood cooker and begin boiling, it takes me about two to three days to complete a batch of that size using two stainless steel processing pans. I have a 30-gallon pan that I use as a warming pan then transfer the preheated sap into the 20-gallon cooking pan as needed, keeping it boiling.
“When the run is in full swing, I will cook in both pans for quicker evaporation. With a good harvest and hot fire, I can evaporate up to 6 gallons of sap per hour. The larger the surface area of your pan, the more sap you will be able to evaporate,” she added.
Paschke offered the following tips for those interested in making their own maple syrup:
• “Making syrup for your own use can be very easy and inexpensive. Taps cost approx $1 each and recycled milk jugs can be used for collecting the sap.
• “An outside cooking source is needed as you will be cooking off over 90% of the sap. Steam from this process will coat the inside of your house, so keeping it outside is to your advantage. Propane can be used as a heat source; however, wood is much more affordable, as the time it takes to boil can be extensive. Some people use turkey cookers; however, they tend to cook hotter, requiring more attention during the cooking stage, and during the cooking, you will be continue to add sap.
• “As the sap cooks it will begin to darken, and after boiling off a majority of the water in the sap you have collected, it can be transferred to the kitchen stove and finished using a thermometer. At this point it needs constant attention to prevent foaming and boiling over. It is syrup when it boils at 7 degrees over the boiling point of water on that particular day. Altitude and barometric pressure can affect the temperature of boiling water from day to day, so checking this from day to day will result in a consistent product.
• “If a person is planning on making larger amounts of syrup, taps, sap sak holders, bags and bottles can be purchased online or at Fleet Farm. Sap can be processed in basic stainless steel stock pots, but for larger batches a big stainless steel pan can be bought but these can be expensive. I have been fortunate to find a lot of my equipment at auctions, garage sales and on eBay.”
Paschke mentioned the University of Minnesota website has some very good information for those interested in collecting maple syrup. Paschke, who has been an Isanti County Master Gardener since 2013, can be reached at rp6236@msn.com.
