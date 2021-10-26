A Cambridge man is facing two felony charges following a shot fired in downtown Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release provided by the Cambridge Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2:54 p.m., Cambridge officers were dispatched to Sidelines Sports Grill in reference to a suspicious person. After obtaining information from the employee, it was quickly determined that James Leon Tranberg, 32, was the subject of the complaint at Sidelines.
Tranberg was seen leaving the area of Sidelines as the officer was arriving. He was also suspected of taking a pistol that did not belong to him the night before. Tranberg was quickly located and questioned. As this was happening, he fled from officers on foot. Not knowing if Tranberg had the handgun on him or not, officers chased him cautiously. Tranberg went around the corner of a building and was out of sight of the pursuing officers when they heard a gunshot. Officers saw Tranberg continuing to flee southbound on Buchanan Street South and discontinued the pursuit on foot.
A perimeter was quickly established with officers from the Cambridge, Isanti and Braham police departments and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Resources were also deployed from the Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Isanti County Deputy Sheriff Deputy Jonathan VanderVegt and his K9 partner Maverick began a track from Tranberg’s last known location and he was quickly located and taken into custody.
Tranberg has been formally charged in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with the following felonies: felon convicted of crime of violence-firearm or ammunition violation; and dangerous weapons-reckless discharge of firearm within municipality. Tranberg made his first court appearance on Oct. 26 before Judge Heather Wynn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.