Thursday, Sept. 10
North Branch girls tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
Rush City cross country hosts Braham and Mille Lacs, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Cloud Christian, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Fourth Baptist, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Immanuel, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at North Branch, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts North Branch and Chisago Lakes, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. North Branch, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
North Branch girls soccer at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
North Branch girls tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
North Branch cross country at Big Lake with Becker, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Big Lake, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts Monticello and Princeton, 3:30 p.m.
Rush City cross country hosts Braham and Pine City, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at St. Francis Christian, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.