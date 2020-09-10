Thursday, Sept. 10

North Branch girls tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

Rush City cross country hosts Braham and Mille Lacs, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. St. Cloud Christian, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at Fourth Baptist, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Immanuel, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at North Branch, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts North Branch and Chisago Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. North Branch, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

North Branch girls soccer at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

North Branch girls tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.

North Branch cross country at Big Lake with Becker, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Big Lake, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts Monticello and Princeton, 3:30 p.m.

Rush City cross country hosts Braham and Pine City, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis vs. Becker, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at St. Francis Christian, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball at St. Francis Christian, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

