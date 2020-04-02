In partnership with the Initiative Foundation, the Cambridge Area Community Foundation is activating an Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund to meet critical needs in the community as we face the sweeping and unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The emergency relief and recovery fund had initially been seeded with a matching grant of $10,000 through the Initiative Foundation. The hope is that others will join in growing this fund for maximum community impact, and over the long-term, enable the fund to support recovery needs that will inevitably arise.
“Our objective is to lead a community wide effort in raising funds to assist those who are disproportionately affected due to the economic fallout of COVID-19; to address the economic impacts of reduced and lost work resulting from the outbreak; to meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by coronavirus-related closures; and to respond to increased demands placed on our stressed social support systems,” said Greg Carlson, Chair of the Foundation.
Donations to the Cambridge Area Community Foundation Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund can be made by visiting: www.givemn.org/story/Cambridge-Relief.
The Cambridge Area Community Foundation was formed in April 2019 and its purpose is to establish various funds to reflect the needs of the community and the interest of its donors, in a coordinated effort to distribute resources including food/shelter/clothing, support relief, and facilitate planning and projects to rebuild the local community, including 501(c)(3) nonprofits, local units of government, schools, and small business impacted by a crisis, such as what our community is facing today.
