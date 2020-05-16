On April 18, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan launched a statewide homemade mask drive.
The drive, set to conclude on April 25 with donations to be dropped off at fire departments, yielded 137,430 masks donated throughout the 775 departments within the state.
Departments in both Isanti and Chisago counties collected more than 1,500 masks during the drive, which were donated to those in need throughout the counties.
